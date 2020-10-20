Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,185 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,785 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Autodesk by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $259.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $268.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

