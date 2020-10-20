Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,241 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

MCD stock opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.04. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

