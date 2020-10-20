Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,294 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $170.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.37.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

