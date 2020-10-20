Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 297,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 52,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 89,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

PTNQ stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.