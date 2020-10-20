Parcion Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.83. 525,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,198,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

