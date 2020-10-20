Parcion Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,854,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,924,000 after purchasing an additional 858,605 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 766,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,607,845. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.