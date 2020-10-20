Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 18,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,720,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,646,406. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

