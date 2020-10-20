Parcion Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 469,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.00. The stock had a trading volume of 96,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.12. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

