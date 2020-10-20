PAX Gold Price Hits $1,915.64 on Major Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,915.64 or 0.16062048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $66.39 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00036572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $547.40 or 0.04589784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001745 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 34,655 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

