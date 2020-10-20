Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 6.5% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.63. 2,179,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,424,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $159.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 55.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 643.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,156,637 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,078 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 158.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 751,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 460,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,982 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,739 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 133,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.