pEOS One Day Volume Reaches $9,809.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One pEOS token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network. pEOS has a market capitalization of $936,597.91 and approximately $9,809.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00248678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00088640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.01335074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00149494 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one. The official website for pEOS is peos.one.

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.