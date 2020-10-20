PGGM Investments Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,515 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $79,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 86,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,686. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.