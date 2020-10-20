PGGM Investments Buys 192,613 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,613 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $105,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,747,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,245,000 after purchasing an additional 657,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. 9,179,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,694,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

