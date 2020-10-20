Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.12. 1,376,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 706,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Phoenix Tree from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

