PhoenixDAO Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.12 million and $96,181.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00248678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00088640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.01335074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00149494 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,063,806 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

