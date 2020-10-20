Phore Market Capitalization Achieves $3.60 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001350 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $6,284.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003930 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00019848 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,389,810 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.