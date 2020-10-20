Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after buying an additional 1,537,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,378,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 587,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,091,000 after buying an additional 395,304 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 254,100 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 751,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,107,000 after buying an additional 245,168 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.