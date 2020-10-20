Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $285,096.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00241307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00032682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.01322117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00142951 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.