PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Hits $2.62

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $13.09 million and approximately $595,749.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00021947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. In the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000066 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 603,252,494 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.