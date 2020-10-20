PolySwarm Market Cap Tops $3.61 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $358,102.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 58.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00036572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $547.40 or 0.04589784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001745 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

NCT is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.