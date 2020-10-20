Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Down 6%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.56. 708,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 744,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $706.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $33,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,335. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,349 shares of company stock worth $118,812 in the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $2,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 602.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 87,667 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.