PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 101.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of PS Business Parks worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.53. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Research analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

PSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $148,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

