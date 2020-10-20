Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Trading Up 5%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) shares were up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 1,297,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,015,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PULM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $43.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 143.83% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

