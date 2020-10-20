Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Increased by Analyst

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EVRI. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

NYSE EVRI opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.91. Everi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $38.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $178,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

