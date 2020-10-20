Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Waste Management, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

Waste Management stock opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

