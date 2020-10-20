Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.07. 298,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,119% from the average session volume of 24,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 million, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Friedberg acquired 655,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $753,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, paper, and construction debris, as well as batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.