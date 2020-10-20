RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Down 5.8%

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 2,839,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,269,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RA Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

The company has a market cap of $17.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RA Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of RA Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

