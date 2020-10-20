Radium Price Reaches $0.43 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Radium has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00003655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radium has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $8,776.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00018017 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,146,774 coins and its circulating supply is 4,136,485 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.