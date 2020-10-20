RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Down 7%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 611,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 683,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.72. The company has a market cap of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

About RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

