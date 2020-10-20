Raven Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $867.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00241049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00082869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00032706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.01321422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00142392 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

