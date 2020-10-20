Remme (REM) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Remme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, IDEX and DEx.top. During the last week, Remme has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $149,999.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.33 or 0.04691695 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Kuna, DEx.top, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

