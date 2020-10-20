Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Up 6.6%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.83 and last traded at $59.07. Approximately 1,065,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 800,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 627.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 77,411 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.