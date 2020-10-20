Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 20th (BEP, BKU, CQP, CVX, ENTOF, FBNC, GRAY, GTLS, LNG, MRVL)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, October 20th:

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Stephens issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL). They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). Compass Point issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley Securities assumed coverage on shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC). B. Riley Securities issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD). They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VIA optronics (NASDAQ:VIAO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

