Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 20th (APA, ASC, AVLR, AXTA, AZRE, BABA, BCEI, BIDU, BMW, BN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 20th:

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $150.00 to $175.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $360.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) was given a €52.50 ($61.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) was given a €59.00 ($69.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $750.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Continental (FRA:CON) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $52.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) was given a €14.50 ($17.06) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) was given a €49.50 ($58.24) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $65.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was given a $322.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $91.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $26.50 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €12.70 ($14.94) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $75.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $48.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $132.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $89.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $259.00 to $299.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $227.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $300.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $257.00 to $281.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lanxess (FRA:LXS) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €60.50 ($71.18) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $79.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) was given a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $785.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $25.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $6.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) was given a €331.00 ($389.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) was given a €330.00 ($388.24) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Symrise (ETR:SY1) was given a €118.00 ($138.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $81.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $196.00 to $230.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €152.00 ($178.82) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $162.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

