Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading Up 6.8%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 336,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 451,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

RFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 159,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 130.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 160,939 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.