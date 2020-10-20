Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,645 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Chevron worth $99,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 53.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $55,644,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $55,055,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.01. 437,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,198,079. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

