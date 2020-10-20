Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 1,812,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,209,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $142.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.68 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 3,789,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $72,904,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $658,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $261,384.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,510,170 shares of company stock valued at $251,421,926 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Revolve Group by 204.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 127,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Revolve Group by 710.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 848,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Revolve Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Revolve Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.