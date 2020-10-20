Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Up 15.8% in September

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 327,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $109.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

