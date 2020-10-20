ROOBEE Achieves Market Cap of $7.06 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and $777,116.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.33 or 0.04691695 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001766 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,037,352,748 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

