Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $48.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $48.00 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.