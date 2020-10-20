Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.84. 6,254,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 7,807,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sabre by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

