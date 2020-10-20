SafeInsure (SINS) Price Reaches $0.0222 on Major Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $435,025.86 and $1.04 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00135143 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007633 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004979 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 19,617,717 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

