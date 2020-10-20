Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Trading Up 6.1%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 1,400,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 836,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $28.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $52.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Evans sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $31,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at $21,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.