Sanders Morris Harris LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,621.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.59.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.