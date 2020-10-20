Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0024 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $16,797.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001029 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

