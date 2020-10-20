Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Up 5.4%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.18. 1,443,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,495,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SESN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 121.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 506,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.