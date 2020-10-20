SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $13,812.11 in Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $13,812.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SIBN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. 380,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,364. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $657.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.46. SI-Bone Inc has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 12.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

