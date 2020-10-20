Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.99. 1,575,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,717,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 994,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 201,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 177,631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

