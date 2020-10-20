Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Up 7%

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.57. 2,491,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,263,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIX. TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

