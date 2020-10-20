SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) Trading 6.5% Higher

SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) shares were up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $22.73. Approximately 3,638,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,176,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A Company Profile (NYSE:IPOB)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology industries primarily located outside the United States.

